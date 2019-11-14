UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Swipe At US, BRICS Hit Out At Trade Protectionism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at trade protectionism

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome "significant challenges" facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action.

In a joint declaration, BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- said "trade tensions and policy uncertainty have taken a toll on confidence, trade, investment and growth" in the global economy.

"It is critical that all WTO members avoid unilateral and protectionist measures," they said.

"We reiterate the fundamental importance of a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade."The United States is locked in a protracted trade war with BRICS titan China, while it also has sanctions on Venezuela, whose President Nicolas Maduro is backed by Beijing and Moscow.

The statement, issued on the second day of the annual BRICS gathering, made no mention of the economic and political crisis raging in Venezuela -- an issue that has divided the emerging markets group.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Beijing Brazil South Africa United States Venezuela Market All

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

1 hour ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

1 hour ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.