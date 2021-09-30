UrduPoint.com

In The Face Of Neurotechnology Advances, Chile Passes 'neuro Rights' Law

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

In the face of neurotechnology advances, Chile passes 'neuro rights' law

Santiago, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chilean lawmakers on Wednesday approved a law establishing the rights to personal identity, free will and mental privacy, becoming the first country in the world to legislate on neurotechnology that can manipulate one's mind.

This bill, which already passed the Senate last year, could form the basis of future lawmaking in field of human rights in other countries in the face of advances in technology applied to the mind and the brain.

During debates preceding the vote, Senator Guido Girardi, one of the most vocal promoters of the law, said its aim is to protect "the last frontier" of the human being: the human psyche.

"We are happy that this is the start of a global assessment on how technology should be used for the good of humanity," Girardi said on Twitter.

The bill will now have to be signed into law by the president.

With this legislation, Chile is striving to be at the forefront of advances in neurotechnology.

Rafael Yuste, a biology professor at Columbia University and one of the world's top experts in the field, told AFP that researchers have already succeeded in implanting in the brain of mice images of things that they hadn't actually seen which affected their behavior.

This causes concern among some that such neurotechnology may be used to record people's mental data as well as to modify it.

That is why, Chile's law "establishes that scientific and technological development must be at the service of people and that it will be carried out with respect for life and physical and mental integrity", the Chamber of Deputies said in a statement.

It intends to safeguard people's "neurodata" and establish limits on how the contents of a person's brain can be analyzed and modified.

Related Topics

Senate World Technology Vote Twitter Columbia Chile Chamber May Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

36 minutes ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

8 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

9 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.