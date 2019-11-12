UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Their Mother's Country, Lebanon Protesters Clamour For Citizenship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

In their mother's country, Lebanon protesters clamour for citizenship

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Draped in the Lebanese flag, 22-year-old Dana is bursting with pride at taking part in Lebanon's "revolution" -- even if her home country refuses to give her nationality.

Standing amongst other demonstrators in the capital, she explains she was born in Beirut to a Lebanese mother and has spent all her life in the country.

But like thousands of others in Lebanon, her father is a foreigner and, with Lebanese women unable to pass down their nationality, she has been deprived of citizenship.

"My parents divorced before I was even born. I grew up with my mother," Dana told AFP.

"I see myself as Lebanese, but they don't want to recognise my identity," she added.

The politicians who do not want to change the century-old law, she says, are "patriarchal" and "racist".

The right to citizenship is one of many long-standing demands to have found new life in the mass protests sweeping Lebanon since October 17.

The unprecedented show of cross-sectarian anger in the street brought down the government last month -- but many other of the demonstrators' demands remain unmet.

Outside the seat of government, 17-year-old Omar said he'd only ever been to Syria once, but was consistently suffering the consequences of his father's nationality.

Each year, he has to make his way to General Security headquarters to renew his residency permit -- like all other non-Lebanese.

"They treat us like foreigners. It's humiliating," he said, holding the Lebanese red-green-and-white flag.

Related Topics

Syria Beirut Lebanon October Citizenship Women All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

8 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

9 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.