In tit-for-tat move, Russia denies visa to NASA envoy

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Moscow on Wednesday said it had refused a visa for a new representative in Russia for the US space agency NASA, accusing Washington of blocking Russian visa applications to the United States.

"It was a retaliatory measure," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Citing sourses in the space sector, RIA Novosti reported that Russia in January denied the visa to a NASA member who was set to head the agency's office at the US embassy in Moscow.