UrduPoint.com

In Troubled Burkina, A Spiritual Healer Becomes A Phenomenon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

In troubled Burkina, a spiritual healer becomes a phenomenon

Ouagadougou, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A line of cars and motorcycles cuts across the arid West African landscape, kicking up clouds of dust on the unpaved road.

Their destination: Toeghin Peulh, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou that has become a magnet for the sick and the desperate.

Thousands of people have come to seek help, either for themselves or for a loved-one, from a 20-year-old woman named Adja whose reputation for healing powers has spread across the country.

At the end of track is a sea of parked motorbikes, tents and pilgrims, many dressed in white.

Among the rivers of humanity are men whose feet have been chained, people who have been crippled, others who are said to be possessed, cursed by bad luck or haunted by spirits.

They are the desperate of a nation buffeted by poverty and ravaged by a bloody militant insurgency, with only the thinnest social safety net.

"We tried every kind of treatment, but none of them worked," said Awa Tiendrebeogo, a relative of a man suffering from chronic dizziness.

"Then someone we know told us of Adja, and we came here." Adja is the nickname for Amsetou Nikiema, a young woman who says that she was haunted by visions during her childhood in rural Burkina -- and suffered cruelly at the hands of her family as a result.

Three years ago, word spread that she had carried out a miraculous healing. From there, her reputation snowballed.

Today, drawing on traditional medicine and what she says is a spiritual guide, she practices in an open compound built in the bush with the help of wealthy donors -- she does not charge, but donations and other offerings are discreetly encouraged.

Related Topics

Road Young Ouagadougou Guide Man Burkina Faso Women Family From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

22 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

1 hour ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.