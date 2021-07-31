UrduPoint.com

In Tunis Cafes, Cynicism Saps Opposition To President's Power Grab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

In Tunis cafes, cynicism saps opposition to president's power grab

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Under a blazing Tunis sun, cafe owner Radhi al-Chawich is chatting amicably with customers when he lets slip he supports the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the main opponent of a power grab by President Kais Saied.

All five turn on him immediately, telling him that he doesn't know what he's talking about and that Ennahdha are all "hypocrites" and "liars".

It is a widespread sentiment in the alleyways of Tunis's Old City after 10 years in which Ennahdha has maintained its position as Tunisia's largest party but has failed to win a parliamentary majority, forcing it to make sometimes unpalatable compromises.

Most people interviewed by AFP blame the party for Tunisia's multiple crises, not the president it accuses of mounting a "coup".

Last Sunday, Saied sacked prime minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days. On Wednesday, he ordered a graft crackdown targeting 460 businessmen for alleged embezzlement alongside an investigation into alleged illegal funding of political parties, including Ennahdha.

For supporters like Chawich, the cynicism about the party's motives is a throwback to the dictatorship of president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, ousted 10 years ago in the Arab Spring uprisings.

The 61-year-old said the party deserved more respect for its share of the vote in successive elections since his ouster.

"We are back to the time of the dictatorship. It is a recognised party which ran for election... Let its mandate end and then we'll see in the elections. It is the ballot box that must decide."Chawich said he would continue to support Ennahdha until investigators proves the party had done something wrong.

"If it turns out that they stole, and they are convicted, then I will not vote for them anymore."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Tunis Tunisia Sunday Dictator All Share Arab

Recent Stories

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of ..

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

21 minutes ago
 Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder p ..

Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder project in Hamriyah Free Zone

21 minutes ago
 IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

25 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-p ..

Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-palm orchards

25 minutes ago
 Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic fin ..

Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic final

25 minutes ago
 China says Delta variant behind virus surge

China says Delta variant behind virus surge

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.