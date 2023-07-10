In vaccination champ Brazil, many have stopped getting shots

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Two years after Brazil began emerging from its pandemic horror show thanks to a massive immunization campaign, officials face a paradoxical predicament: vaccination rates have plunged, and not just for Covid-19.

The troubling trend has left millions exposed to once-eradicated diseases.

Doctors, public officials and UNICEF have sounded the alarm over collapsing immunization rates in Brazil, where overall vaccination coverage has fallen from an impressive 95 percent in 2015 to just 68 percent last year, according to official figures.

For polio, the figure fell from 85 percent to 68 percent, triggering warnings that the disease could make a comeback in Brazil, where it was eradicated in 1989.

The figures are similar for other vaccines, allowing diseases to spread. Measles, officially eliminated in Brazil in 2016, returned two years later.

There are fears diphtheria is making a resurgence, too.

Health experts say vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem worldwide. But it is particularly worrying in Brazil, a sprawling country of 203 million people that until recently was hailed as a champion of mass vaccination drives.

Then an anti-vax movement started spreading around 2016, soon gaining outsize influence via a powerful ally: far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, president from 2019 to 2022, who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, joking the jab could "turn you into an alligator.""It's very sad to see how a country whose vaccination programs set an example for the world can suddenly suffer from an anti-vaccine movement," Natalia Pasternak, head of the Question of Science Institute (IQC), a public policy think tank, told AFP.

"It's very sad to see how 50 years of work can be so easily destroyed in three."