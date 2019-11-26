UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Violent Protest, Mexican Women Demand Action On Femicide

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

In violent protest, Mexican women demand action on femicide

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Demonstrators smashed windows, spray-painted monuments and clashed with riot police Monday on Mexico City's main avenue to protest Mexican authorities' failure to stop a spiral of violence against women.

Thousands of women took to the streets of the capital for the protest marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the latest in a series of large, rowdy marches over soaring rates of femicide and rape in Mexico.

Masked demonstrators with sledgehammers shattered the glass panes of bus stops and advertising billboards, tore down barricades, lit a bonfire and painted messages such as "How many more need to die?" on monuments lining Paseo de la Reforma, the city's most famous street.

Hundreds of riot police -- mostly women, given that protest organizers had warned any men would face attacks -- responded by firing pepper spray.

The movement has been dubbed the "Glitter Revolution," after protesters doused the Mexico City security minister in pink glitter at one demonstration.

The latest unrest came despite the fact that Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, an ally of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, recently declared a "gender violence alert" in the capital, paving the way for more funding and security and other emergency measures.

Nineteen of Mexico's 32 states have now declared such alerts since 2007.

A protester from neighboring Mexico state, one of the deadliest in the country for women, said she was skeptical the measure would change anything.

"In Mexico state, we've had a gender violence alert for four years running, and it hasn't done anything. They keep killing women," said Valeria Arevalo, 18.

"It's just a technique to appease us," she told AFP.

Some men joined the march too.

One, Benjamin Vargas, carried a picture of his 22-year-old daughter, Sol, who was murdered last year along with his wife. The killer -- allegedly Sol's spurned admirer -- then burned both bodies.

"It's a step forward," Vargas said of the gender violence alert.

"But they need to do more.... The situation for women is getting worse every day. It just doesn't stop," he added, his voice breaking.

Mexico has the most femicides of any country in Latin America, according to Amnesty International.

More than nine women are murdered here every day.

Two in three Mexican women say they have been victims of violence in some form, according to the national statistics institute.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Police Amnesty International Wife Alert Mexico City Mexico March Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

9 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

9 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

9 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.