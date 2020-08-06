UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Virus-hit Mexico, Feeding Orphans Takes A 'miracle'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

In virus-hit Mexico, feeding orphans takes a 'miracle'

Texcoco, Mexico, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :At an orphanage in pandemic-stricken Mexico, the nuns water down milk and eke out food for the children -- victims of violence, poverty, and now the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Even before donations began drying up because of the disease, it was a struggle for Mother Ines de Maria Piedras and her sisters to keep the shelter located in Texcoco, in central Mexico, running.

Now the Casa Hogar San Martin De Porres y Juan XXIII is facing a critical situation.

Largely dependent on state resources that were already insufficient before the virus struck, the orphanage has lost several benefactors due to the pandemic.

"Many of them were left without work, so they stopped their donations until further notice," Mother Ines told AFP.

Since 1965 the shelter has welcomed children who have suffered from mistreatment, sexual abuse or the sudden disappearance of their parents.

Currently 65 children and teenagers live there.

Due to sanitary measures prompted by the virus, the nuns cannot take in more children, or receive visitors from companies or groups that used to bring donations each Saturday.

A sign at the door says clothes and toys are no longer accepted, although some benefactors continue to leave what food they can spare.

"The situation worries us a lot because we have no economic security," said Mother Ines, 52, standing in a small room full of toys.

- Scars of violence - Most of the children at the orphanage are girls.

Some of those who have been there long enough to see their emotional wounds start to heal flash smiles, while nervous newer arrivals keep their heads down.

Many have been through traumatic times.

One girl's father murdered her mother and buried her in the yard.

Two young twins were brought to the shelter after their mother simply disappeared.

Texcoco, where the shelter is located, is 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Ecatepec, considered the most dangerous town in the country for women.

So far this year, the authorities have recorded 473 suspected femicides across Mexico.

The State of Mexico, home to Texcoco, leads the way with 63 cases.

The children are referred to the orphanage by the authorities.

But the $1,500 a month they give the nuns to care for them all is barely a quarter of what is needed, said Mother Ines, wiping away her tears with her habit during a tour of the kitchen.

Related Topics

Water San Martin Young Mexico Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricketers appreciate Australia for producing spec ..

30 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

43 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.