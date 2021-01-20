UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Washington, Biden Leads National Tribute To 400,000 Covid Dead

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

In Washington, Biden leads national tribute to 400,000 Covid dead

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden led a simple but powerful tribute Tuesday to the 400,000-plus Americans lost to the coronavirus, as he arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal.

It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in somber, brief remarks near the edge of the reflecting pool, where lights lining the water were turned on as a memorial to those who have died.

"Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we lost," said Biden, a Democratic politician known for his empathy and who has stressed the need to unite the nation after the chaos of outgoing President Donald Trump's four years in office.

Related Topics

Water Washington Trump Died All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

9 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

9 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

9 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.