In Washington, Biden leads national tribute to 400,000 Covid dead

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden led a simple but powerful tribute Tuesday to the 400,000-plus Americans lost to the coronavirus, as he arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal.

It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in somber, brief remarks near the edge of the reflecting pool, where lights lining the water were turned on as a memorial to those who have died.

"Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we lost," said Biden, a Democratic politician known for his empathy and who has stressed the need to unite the nation after the chaos of outgoing President Donald Trump's four years in office.