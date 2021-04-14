UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In World First, New Zealand To Make Banks Report Climate Impact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

In world first, New Zealand to make banks report climate impact

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand will force banks to reveal the impact their investments have on climate change under world-first legislation intended to make the financial sector's environmental record transparent, officials said.

Commerce Minister David Clark said the law would make climate reporting mandatory for banks, insurance companies and investment firms.

"Becoming the first country in the world to introduce a law like this means we have an opportunity to show real leadership and pave the way for other countries to make climate-related disclosures mandatory," he said.

Clark said it would force financial institutions to consider the real-world impact their investments have on the climate and allow the public to gauge their performance.

"It is important that every part of New Zealand's economy is helping us cut emissions and transition to a low-carbon future," he said.

"This legislation ensures that financial organisations disclose and ultimately take action against climate-related risks and opportunities." The legislation was introduced on Monday and if passed will make climate reporting mandatory by 2023.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the annual reports were likely to underline the fact that high-carbon investments would become less attractive as measures to curb emissions took hold.

"We simply cannot get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 unless the financial sector knows what impact their investments are having on the climate," he said.

"This law will bring climate risks and resilience into the heart of financial and business decision making."New Zealand's centre-left Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has committed the South Pacific nation to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and generating all its energy from renewable sources by 2035.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business David All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

8 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

8 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

8 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

8 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.