Inaugural Flight to Makkah carrying 340 Pakistani pilgrims touches down in Jeddah safely

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The first direct flight to Makkah Mukarma, Saudi Arabian Airline SV 3727, carrying 340 intending pilgrims of the Government Hajj Scheme, safely landed at Jeddah Airport on Monday morning.

The Pakistani pilgrims were given a rousing welcome by the Pakistan Hajj Mission upon their arrival in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarrama. The pilgrims were greeted with a cascade of rose petals accompanied by refreshing juices.

Additionally, they were presented with delightful gifts including sweets.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, Director (R&R), Mushahid Hussain Khalid along with officials from the Pakistan Hajj mission extended a heartfelt welcome to the Hajj pilgrims.

A total of three flights carrying 1050 hajj pilgrims will arrive in Jeddah from Islamabad and Multan by Monday evening. Among them, two flights, including SV 3723, will bring 340 pilgrims from Islamabad, while another flight SB 3801 will carry 370 intending pilgrims from Multan.

Now onwards Hajj flight service will carry intended pilgrims directly to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Ten Pakistani cities will offer flights to Makkah, with the final aircraft departing for the holy city on June 21.

According to the schedule, the first flight from Rahim Yar Khan is scheduled to leave for Jeddah on June 6, while a second flight from Sukkur is scheduled to depart for Jeddah on June 7.

The post-hajj flight operation, however, will start on July 4.

The pilgrims would go to Madina to fulfil their eight-day stay after performing the Hajj before flying back to Pakistan from Madina.

The pilgrims will have access to medical services around-the-clock from a committed team of more than 137 doctors and paramedics.