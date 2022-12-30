UrduPoint.com

Inaugural Session Of 14th National People's Congress Expected To Bring About Changes In Government

Published December 30, 2022

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will kick off its inaugural annual session in the capital Beijing, state-run broadcaster CGTN reported on Friday.

This will be its first session after the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) handed President Xi Jinping an unprecedented third term as its head in October.

Xi, 69, is the first Chinese leader to helm the party for three consecutive terms since its founding over 100 years ago.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will begin its first session a day earlier on March 4.

With Premier Li Keqiang's tenure coming to end, the upcoming session is expected to bring about changes in China's government.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was elected as one of the 24 members of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, is likely to be replaced by Qin Gang, the current Chinese ambassador to the US.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

