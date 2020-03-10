UrduPoint.com
Incoming Trump Chief Of Staff To Self-quarantine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has self-quarantined after he may have come into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman said Monday.

Meadows is not exhibiting symptoms and a precautionary test came back negative, the spokesman said on Twitter.

"Mark Meadows was advised this weekend that now 12 days prior at CPAC, he may have come into contact with the COVID-19 positive test individual," the tweet said, referring to a conservative conference in late February.

"He'll be self-quarantined till the 14 day period passes Wednesday.

" US President Donald Trump announced Friday he had chosen staunch ally Meadows to be his new chief of staff -- the fourth person to hold the position since he took office.

Meadows, currently a Republican congressman from North Carolina, will replace the ultra-conservative Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2018.

Five other US elected officials have announced they are self-quarantining. Four of them were exposed to the virus, like Meadows, during the CPAC conference near Washington.

Among them, at least two Republican lawmakers recently met with Trump.

