UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming US Envoy Kerry Urges World To Raise Climate Ambition

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Incoming US envoy Kerry urges world to raise climate ambition

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Incoming US climate envoy John Kerry called Tuesday for a UN conference in Glasgow next year to raise ambitions, warning that the Paris accord that he helped negotiate was insufficient.

Introduced by President-elect Joe Biden, the former secretary of state said: "You're right to rejoin Paris on day one. And you're right to recognize that Paris alone is not enough."

Related Topics

United Nations Paris Glasgow

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

27 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

27 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

29 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.