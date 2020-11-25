Incoming US envoy Kerry urges world to raise climate ambition

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Incoming US climate envoy John Kerry called Tuesday for a UN conference in Glasgow next year to raise ambitions, warning that the Paris accord that he helped negotiate was insufficient.

Introduced by President-elect Joe Biden, the former secretary of state said: "You're right to rejoin Paris on day one. And you're right to recognize that Paris alone is not enough."