UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming US Envoy Kerry Vows To Seek Greater Climate Goals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Incoming US envoy Kerry vows to seek greater climate goals

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Incoming US climate envoy John Kerry called Tuesday for a UN conference in Glasgow next year to raise global ambitions on environmental protection, warning that the Paris accord that he helped negotiate was insufficient.

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped the former secretary of state for the new position of presidential envoy on climate change, a sign of the importance the United States will assign the issue once he takes office on January 20.

"To end this crisis, the whole world must come together," Kerry said after Biden introduced him as part of his national security team in Wilmington, Delaware.

Speaking to Biden, Kerry said: "You're right to rejoin Paris on day one, and you're right to recognize that Paris alone is not enough." "At the global meeting in Glasgow one year from now, all nations must raise ambition together or we will all fail together. And failure is not an option," Kerry said.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, whose administration is close to the fossil fuel industry, called the Paris accord unfair to the United States, which became the only nation to exit the global pact.

Biden also said he would unveil next month a White House policy coordinator to lead climate measures within the United States, where carbon emissions have been declining modestly due to a variety of market forces and local and state initiatives.

"Let me be clear: I don't for a minute underestimate the difficulties of meeting my bold commitments to fighting climate change," Biden said.

"But at the same time, no one should underestimate for a minute my determination to do just that." Negotiated by Kerry when he was the top US diplomat, the 2015 Paris accord committed all nations to limit warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and encouraged them to go down to 1.5 degrees.

Scientists warn that the world is far behind in reaching the two-degree goal -- a level at which the planet will still see major effects but not the most catastrophic consequences of climate change such as widespread drought and submerged coastal areas.

In a nod to political realities in the United States, where the Senate would be virtually certain to reject a formal treaty on climate, the Paris accord depends on voluntary actions, with each nation then reporting its efforts to the United Nations.

The UN-led conference in Glasgow had been due to take place this month but was pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic -- which also means that the United States will be represented by a more climate-friendly administration.

The incoming Biden administration has said it is willing to work on climate change with China despite other disagreements.

China, the world's largest carbon emitter, recently announced its aim to go carbon neutral by 2060 and denounced the United States as obstructionist.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations China White House Drought Trump Paris Same Glasgow Lead Wilmington United States January 2015 Market All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

38 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

2 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

31 minutes ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

31 minutes ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.