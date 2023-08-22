Open Menu

Incomparable Rojas Has New World Triple Jump Record In Sights

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Incomparable Rojas has new world triple jump record in sights

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, who has reigned supreme at global championships since 2017, insists bettering her own world record remains an objective as she hunts for a fourth consecutive world title in Budapest.

Not only did the 27-year-old win world golds in London in 2017, in Doha two years later and in Eugene last year, but she also became Olympic champion in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with a then world record of 15.67m.

That mark was improved to 15.74m when the Venezuelan won her third world indoor title in Belgrade in 2022.

The last time Rojas was beaten in her speciality was more than two years ago and although she lost when making her senior global championships debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016, she still secured silver.

In an interview with AFP ahead of her competition in Hungary, which starts with qualifying on Wednesday, Rojas dismissed concerns of battle fatigue.

"Every day is a motivation for me, each world championship reconnects everything again," she said.

"Just the possibility of being world champion again motivates me every day, I have that goal of defending my title and continue working to fulfil all my goals." In 2023 she has extended her total of 15-metre-plus jumps to 44. Those performances include a 15.16m win at the Central American and Caribbean Games and a 15.18m victory at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

Remarkably, that's a barrier that just two other athletes on the entry list have surpassed in their career.

American Jasmine Moore jumped an area record of 15.12m at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque in March, while Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk leaped 15.02m to win the 2022 European title in Munich.

