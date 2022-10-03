UrduPoint.com

Inconclusive Vote: Brazil Wakes Up To Four More Weeks Of Uncertainty

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :After an inconclusive first round of presidential elections, Brazilians woke up Monday to another month of uncertainty in a deeply polarized political environment and with renewed fears of unrest.

Seeking to make a spectacular comeback, ex-president and frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 76, failed to garner the 50 percent of votes plus one needed to avoid an October 30 runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, 67.

Lula had gone into Sunday's first round with 50 percent of polled voter intention, and Bolsonaro with 36 percent.

The divisive president's surprise performance likely spells a difficult time ahead, analysts said.

"I think it will be a very stressful campaign," Leonardo Paz, Brazil consultant for the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

"Bolsonaro and Lula will come... for each other, and I think Bolsonaro will double down on... saying that the system was against him."Bolsonaro has repeatedly sought to cast doubt on Brazil's electronic voting system and has questioned the validity of opinion polls that have consistently placed him a distant second.

Now, with real-life results seeming to bear out his claims, "more people... may believe in what Bolsonaro is saying," said Paz.

