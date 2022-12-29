KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The increase in Malaysia's producer price index (PPI) eased further to record 3.2 percent in November as compared to 4 percent posted in October, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement that the increase in the PPI, which measures the price of goods at the factory gate, was due to a lower base effect despite prices of commodities beginning to show an upward trend during November.

In November, all sectors posted an increase except the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector which recorded a negative growth of 18.

5 percent.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing index rose 6.2 percent, while the mining index grew 2.4 percent.

The indices of water supply and electricity and gas supply also expanded by 4.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

For a monthly comparison, the PPI for local production increased by 0.6 percent in November as compared to 0.1 percent recorded in the previous month.