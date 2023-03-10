Increasing climate hazards pose threat to coffee production: Australian study

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:Increasing climate hazards could pose a major threat to global coffee production, Australian scientists have warned.

In a study published on Friday, researchers from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) found that climate hazards increased in all of the world's top 12 coffee producing regions between 1980 and 2020.

Due to climate change, hazards such as extremes in temperature and rainfall are now occurring in multiple regions.