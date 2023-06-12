UrduPoint.com

'Incredible' As History-making Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 01:40 AM

'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic created "incredible" history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third French Open title and snap the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

"It's an incredible feeling to win 23. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements," said Djokovic.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to Djokovic's 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

"It's no coincidence that my 23rd Grand Slam title has come here because it has been the hardest one for me to win in my career. I am very emotional right now and I am very, very proud," added Djokovic who fired 11 aces and 52 winners in total past Ruud.

