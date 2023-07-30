Open Menu

'Incredibly Emotional' Zverev Ends Title Drought In Hamburg

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

'Incredibly emotional' Zverev ends title drought in Hamburg

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Germany's Alexander Zverev swept past Serb Laslo Djere in straight sets for his first title in nearly two years at his home Hamburg Open on Sunday, boosting his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The former world number two won through 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours for his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the 20th of his career.

"It's almost like a first title again," said Zverev. "It's such a long time, 18 months, and I'm just super happy right now." Sunday was the 26-year-old's first final since Madrid in May 2022 just weeks before he suffered a serious ankle injury in his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

"At the end of the day, this is my home, this is where I grew up, and this where I started playing tennis," said Zverev.

"It was incredible for me, incredibly emotional. I can't describe it in words, I'm just super happy right now.

" The fourth seed proved too powerful for Djere, converting three of his four break point chances, to claim his third victory in as many meetings with the Serb, and the title without dropping a set.

He became the first German since Michael Stich in 1993 to win on the Hamburg clay.

A two-time ATP Finals champion, Zverev has risen three spots to ninth in the ATP Race To Turin, but Taylor Fritz can reclaim ninth place with victory in the Atlanta Open later on Sunday.

However, he praised Djere, the world number 57 who was bidding for his third title.

"I think he was the much better player throughout the first set. I just kind of stuck with it and dug it out somehow," added Zverev.

"Credit to him, he's one of the most respected guys on Tour, he's doing all the right things. At the end, I'm just happy that it went the way it went."

Related Topics

Tennis World German Hamburg Turin Madrid Atlanta Rafael Nadal May Sunday All Race

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

53 minutes ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

1 hour ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

2 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous