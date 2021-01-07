Incumbent AJK govt fulfilled all of its pre-polls commitments made to masses.

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Thursday that his government had fulfilled all of its pre-elections-2016 commitments and promises made to the AJK masses.

Addressing to his party workers at Bhimber near here, he expressed the hope that his ruling party will retain power securing victory in the coming AJK general elections on the basis of the tremendous developmental work completed by government for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

Haider said that his government after coming in to power, adopted a comprehensive developmental strategy and launched mega developmental projects without any political consideration for the socio economic wellbeing of the people of AJK.

He said foundation of socio economic development was laid and enhanced the prestige and respect of the state and introduced constitutional and administrative reforms .

"An impartial public service commission was devised while jobs were given through NTS to eligible persons qualifying the test examinations", the Prime Minister said and added that senior members of the parliamentary party will visit different Constituencies to assess the footings / popularity graph of the candidates before awarding the party's candidature in the polls in all the constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Farooq Haider assured that the opinion of the party will be fully respected and entertained during course of the award of the party ticket to the eligible candidate, he added.