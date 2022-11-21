Incumbent Tokayev set to win Kazakhstan presidential vote: preliminary results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's incumbent leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appeared to be heading for a landslide victory in a snap presidential election in Central Asia's largest country, according to preliminary results published Monday.

The 69-year-old, who came to power in 2019, received 81.31 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, said the oil-rich nation's electoral commission.

None of the five other candidates scored double digits in the vote, while 5.8 percent of voters cast their ballot against all candidates.

Rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, Kazakhstan sank into chaos during protests over high living costs in January, which left 238 dead.

Tokayev -- once a steady hand, if generally considered lacking charisma -- showed a ruthless side earlier this year by violently suppressing the protests.

Sunday's election was a chance for Tokayev to consolidate his grip on power.

Hoping to turn over a new leaf after a turbulent year, Tokayev had said he was seeking a "new mandate of trust from the people" in this election.