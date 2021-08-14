Independence Day celebrated in Beijing, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) ::A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing here on Saturday to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

The event showcased a patriotic zeal and fervor wherein the valiant struggle of our founding fathers was remembered, and homage was paid to the martyrs to win and secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

The ceremony began with recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque then raised the National Flag to the mesmerizing tune of the National Anthem.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan for the occasion.

Ambassador Haque in his address paid homage to the leaders and activists of Pakistan movement and their struggle and sacrifices.

He also paid glowing tributes to great philosopher and national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-Continent and great leader and father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who through his unconquerable spirit and charismatic leadership achieved Pakistan for us.

He said this year, Pakistan and China were celebrating 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations which was a very important milestone. The very unique and special relationship have transformed into iron brotherhood and all weather strategic partnership.

"China has stood with us in difficult and good times in these seven decades,"he added.

Ambassador Haque thanked the Chinese government and people for helping Pakistan in Covid-19 pandemic and for providing very critical vaccine to Pakistan through donations and procurement.

Pakistan finds itself at the threshold of new era of growth and development, he said and adding "we are focusing on geo economic and trying to make Pakistan an economic hub for economic activity and regional connectivity." Ambassador Haque mentioned importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which not only have transformed economic and development landscape in Pakistan but it was also contributing to objective of Pakistan of regional connectivity and linkages.

"Pakistan with its 220 million hardworking and talented people with abundant natural resources, a strong agriculture and industrial base and ideal location is poised to become a leading and emerging economy of the world," he added.

He said that it was now our collective duty to fulfill the vision of our leaders to make Pakistan a peaceful and stronger country.

Ambassador Haque also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were especially for the last two years under inhuman, cruel and illegal lockdown.

He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, politically and moral support for the Kashmir cause and called upon the international community to help resolve this longstanding unresolved dispute.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) attired in the traditional and national dresses mesmerised the participants with their patriotic songs.

All officers and staff of the Embassy along with their families, members of the Pakistani community, students, and media attended the ceremony.