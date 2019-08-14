Independence Day celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The 72nd Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, on Wednesday with a renewed pledge of full political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in wake of the latest Indian move to scrap special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The national flag of Pakistan was unfurled during an impressive flag hoisting ceremony which began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

As Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana Hashmi hoisted the green and white flag, the national anthem was also played.

The messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan for Independence Day were read out by Deputy Head of Mission Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Minister (Political) Amir Khan, respectively.

In his address, Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices in its fight against terrorism during the last decade. More than 80,000 armed forces, civil security personnel and citizens sacrificed their lives to ensure peace and security in the country.

To express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren reeling from latest Indian repression, she said the Independence Day is being celebrated as the Solidarity Day with Kashmiris.

Pakistan, she maintained, will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle.

Appreciating the Chinese government's support to the Kashmir issue, she remarked that China, during the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Beijing fully supported Pakistan's stance and proved to be an iron brother and all-weather friend and added, "We are proud of our friendship with China." Ambassador Hashimi also congratulated the Pakistani community living in Beijing and said, "today when the Independence Day is celebrated and cherished; we realize and take pride in being citizens of an independent country." She said that Pakistani businessmen and students are ambassadors of Pakistan in China and asked them to fulfill their obligations with hard work, sincerity and commitment and earn a good name for themselves as well as the motherland.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College attired in green and white dresses enthralled the participants with the national songs.

Ambassador Hashimi also cut a cake to mark the Independence Day while guests were treated with delicious Pakistani food.

All officers and staff of the Mission along with their families, traders, students and a large number of the members of Pakistani community attended the ceremony.