India 221-4 At Stumps Against New Zealand In Second Test

Fri 03rd December 2021

India 221-4 at stumps against New Zealand in second Test

Mumbai, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 120 as India reached 221 for four at stumps in the second Test against New Zealand, after Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel claimed all the wickets to fall on day one.

Agarwal was batting alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who was on 25, steadying the ship after Patel struck twice in the same over to dismiss skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks.

