India 287-4 At Lunch, Lead By 362 Runs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

India 287-4 at lunch, lead by 362 runs

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :India were 287 for four in their second innings, a lead of 362 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Brief scores: India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66) and 287-4 (A. Rahane 90 n.o., H. Vihari 57 n.o., V. Kohli 51) v West Indies 222 (R. Chase 48; I. Sharma 5-43) Match situation: India lead by 362 runs with six second innings wickets in handToss: West Indies

