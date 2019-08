India 416 all out at tea on day two of 2nd Test v West Indies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :India were dismissed for 416 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second and final Test of their series against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

Brief scores:India 416 (H. Vihari 111, V. Kohli 76, I. Sharma 57, M. Agarwal 55; J. Holder 5-77, R. Cornwall 3-105) vs West IndiesToss: West Indies