India 73-4 in second innings at tea v West Indies

Kingston, Jamaica, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :India were 73 for four in their second innings, an overall lead of 372 runs, at tea on the third day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday.

Brif scores: India 416 (H.

Vihari 111, V. Kohli 76, I. Sharma 57, M. Agarwal 55; J. Holder 5-77, R. Cornwall 3-105) and 73-4 (C. Pujara 27, A. Rahane 23 n.o.; K. Roach 3-12, J. Holder 1-9) vs West Indies 117 (S. Hetmyer 34, J. Holder 18; J. Bumrah 6-27, M. Shami 2-34) Match situation: India lead by 372 runs with six second innings wickets in hand afp