UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India 98-3 At Tea, Lead Windies By 173 Runs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

India 98-3 at tea, lead Windies by 173 runs

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :India were 98 for three in their second innings, a lead of 173 runs, at tea on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66) and 98-3 (K.L. Rahul 38) v West Indies 222 (R. Chase 48; I. Sharma 5-43) Match situation: India lead by 173 runs with seven second innings wickets in handToss: West Indies

Related Topics

India Lead

Recent Stories

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

2 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

2 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

2 hours ago

Valverde wants more from Griezmann as Messi doubtf ..

2 hours ago

Qasim hails Sindh Cabinet for approval of Special ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.