India 98-3 at tea, lead Windies by 173 runs

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :India were 98 for three in their second innings, a lead of 173 runs, at tea on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66) and 98-3 (K.L. Rahul 38) v West Indies 222 (R. Chase 48; I. Sharma 5-43) Match situation: India lead by 173 runs with seven second innings wickets in handToss: West Indies