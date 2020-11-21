India acting as a 'spoiler' in Afghan peace process: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A top Pakistani diplomat Friday hit back at India after its envoy alleged at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council that the continuing violence in Afghanistan was coming from "terrorist havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand line," and he said it was New Delhi which was acting as a "spoiler" in the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan will always support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement submitted to the 15-member Council which met under the "Aaria formula' on the intra-Afghan peace process.

(The 'Arria formula', named after a former Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, is a very informal consultation process which affords members of the Security Council the opportunity to hear persons in a confidential, informal setting.) In his response to the Indian accusations, Ambassador Akram said the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations was the result of Pakistan's combined efforts and that Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

"Spoilers, from within and from without, will pose formidable challenges on this process,' he said, warning the international community to be watchful of the role and machinations of such spoilers.

"Today we have heard one such spoiler," the Pakistani envoy said, referring to the speech of the Indian Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti.

"The statement made today by the Permanent Representative of India has made it clear that India does not want peace in the region," he said, "As the incoming non-permanent member of the Security Council, India will not let go of any opportunity to derail the Afghan peace process.

"It is in fact India that is using the ungoverned space across our western borders to foment terrorism in Pakistan", Ambassador Akram added.

"Today, India is involved in four kind of terrorism: First India's "State terrorism" used to suppress the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir; Second, India is financing and supporting the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban) & Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JUA), both of which are affiliated with ISIS/Daesh and ISIL-Khorasan, in the cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistani military and civilian targets; Third, India is financing and organizing secret mercenary terrorist organizations and conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the CPEC; Fourth, India's Hindu supremacist organizations, especially the fascist RSS, the ruling BJP's parent organization, is perpetrating state terrorism against its own religious minorities, especially the 170 million Muslims of India." Pakistan, he said, has "irrefutable" evidence of Indian support to terrorism in Pakistan and was sharing it with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the international community "We hope all Afghan sides persevere in the face of all challenges and possible setbacks, and remain unflinchingly committed to achieving a positive outcome." At the bilateral level, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan's leadership has maintained active contacts with their Afghan counterparts, citing Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Kabul at the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"These contacts have given a positive trajectory to our bilateral relations," he said.

"In the days ahead," the Pakistan added, "we also look forward to enhanced economic cooperation with Afghanistan."