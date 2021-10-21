UrduPoint.com

India Administers A Billion Covid Jabs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:10 AM

India administers a billion Covid jabs

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.

3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, hundreds of millions of Indians under 18 -- who make up some 40 percent of the population -- have not had a single shot.

India suffered a huge spike in cases in April and May, reporting more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths per day, with many hospitals unable to cope and crematoriums overwhelmed.

