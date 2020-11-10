UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Anti-trust Watchdog Probes Google's Payment App

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

India anti-trust watchdog probes Google's payment app

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :ndia's anti-trust watchdog has ordered a probe into Google's payments app over allegations the tech giant is abusing its market dominance.

The Competition Commission of India said it was investigating allegations the California-based company "rigged" featured app lists to include Google Pay, "demonstrating clear bias".

The ombudsman is also looking into a Google plan -- to start from March 2022 -- that requires some developers to pay a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.

The move has sparked an outcry in India.

The case was filed by an anonymous complainant, the commission said, adding that its investigations unit would submit a report within 60 days.

Google has denied the allegations, and in a statement said its payments app was successful because it offers consumers a "simple and secure" experience.

Google Pay uses India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which manages payment apps with over 140 Indian banks that are part of the network.

Related Topics

India Google Company March Market From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

39 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

42 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

42 minutes ago

42 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

54 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.