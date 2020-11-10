Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :ndia's anti-trust watchdog has ordered a probe into Google's payments app over allegations the tech giant is abusing its market dominance.

The Competition Commission of India said it was investigating allegations the California-based company "rigged" featured app lists to include Google Pay, "demonstrating clear bias".

The ombudsman is also looking into a Google plan -- to start from March 2022 -- that requires some developers to pay a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.

The move has sparked an outcry in India.

The case was filed by an anonymous complainant, the commission said, adding that its investigations unit would submit a report within 60 days.

Google has denied the allegations, and in a statement said its payments app was successful because it offers consumers a "simple and secure" experience.

Google Pay uses India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which manages payment apps with over 140 Indian banks that are part of the network.