India arrests former Occupied Kashmir chief minister

New Delhi, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A former Occupied Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, has been formally arrested under a law allowing him to be held for up to two years without charge, authorities said Tuesday.

Farooq Abdullah, 81, has been under house arrest since early August when India stripped occupied Kashmir of its autonomy, imposed a security lockdown and detained dozens of local politicians.

But on Monday he was formally arrested under the Public SafetyAct (PSA) and his home turned into a "judicial lockup", Muneer Khan,a senior police official in Occupied Kashmir, told AFP.