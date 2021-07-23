UrduPoint.com
India Bat In Final ODI Against Sri Lanka

Fri 23rd July 2021

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka on Friday as they attempt to sweep the series.

The tourists made six changes from their three-wicket victory in Colombo on Tuesday that sealed the series.

Five debutants -- Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K. Gowtham and Rahul Chahar -- were brought into the side.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, made three changes as they search for a consolation victory ahead of three Twenty20 internationals.

Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis came into the side. "Winning this is important to go forward," Shanaka said.

The 50-overs games were delayed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp.

Sri Lanka Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama India Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

