India battered by huge second Covid wave as virus imperils Olympics

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :India's huge coronavirus second wave accelerated Thursday with a record number of infections reported, as a top Japanese politician warned Covid-19 could still derail the already delayed Olympics.

While nations like Britain have celebrated the beginning of normality and extended vaccine rollouts, some South Asian countries are grappling with fresh -- and more terrifying -- virus waves.

More than 200,000 cases were logged in the past 24 hours in India, where authorities are grappling with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.

Having let its guard down with mass religious festivals, political rallies and almost unfettered sports crowds, the nation has this month seen two million fresh infections -- a figure that looks set to continue growing.

Siddharth Chakrapani, one of the organisers of India's massive Kumbh Mela festival, said devotees "believe that Maa (mother) Ganga will save them from this pandemic".

"Our faith is the biggest thing for us," he added.

This week India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases worldwide.

Despite New Delhi's desperation to avoid a repeat of the economically painful lockdown of a year ago, some states -- such as Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai -- are tightening the screws to prevent deaths.

With lockdown looming, millions of migrant workers streamed out of Mumbai in scenes reminiscent of the exodus from Indian towns and cities a year ago when the government halted all activity almost overnight.

As cases mount, hospitals are struggling to cope, running short of beds, oxygen and coronavirus medicines like remdesivir.

And Delhi's much publicised vaccine drive to inoculate all 1.3 billion citizens has stumbled.

Just 114 million shots have been administered so far -- and stocks are running low, according to authorities.

Elsewhere in Asia storm clouds were once again gathering over the Tokyo Olympics.

Top politician Toshiro Nikai, the ruling party's number two, said the games must be cancelled "without hesitation" if the virus situation is too severe.

Although officials were quick to dismiss Nikai's remarks, public opinion is turning against the event with towns cancelling torch events as the nation worries over a fourth wave of infections.