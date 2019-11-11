UrduPoint.com
India Beat Bangladesh To Clinch T20 Series 2-1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Deepak Chahar returned best-ever Twenty20 bowling figures of six for seven as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third match to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.

Chahar, a medium-pace bowler, finished the match with a hat-trick to pack off Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

Chahar became the first Indian bowler to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase.

The two teams will now play two Tests starting in Indore on November 14. Kolkata will host India's first day-night Test starting November 18.

