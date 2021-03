India beat England by seven wickets in 2nd T20

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 73 as India thrashed England by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1.

Chasing 165 for victory, a blazing second-wicket stand of 94 between Ishan Kishan, who made 56 on his T20I debut, and Kohli helped India reach the target in 17.

5 overs in Ahmedabad.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each to limit England to 164 for six after electing to bowl first. Opening batsman Jason Roy made 46.

The third T20 is on Tuesday at the same venue.