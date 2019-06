Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs at the World Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday, boosting their chances of a semi-final spot while pushing their Asian rivals closer to elimination.

India made 336-5 with Rohit Sharma hitting 140 before Pakistan finished on 212-6 to be well short of a rain-adjusted total.