UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Becomes Third Country To Pass Four Million Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases

New Delhi, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :India has become the world's third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.

The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.

While the government has eased restrictions in a bid to revive the economy, India now has the world's fastest growing number of cases at more than 80,000 a day and the highest daily death toll at more than 1,000.

The country's caseload has gone from three to four million in just 13 days, faster than the United States and Brazil.

The pandemic is now spreading through rural areas which have poor health facilities but is also resurging in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Maharashtra state, which includes Mumbai, has been at the centre of the crisis in India since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. It still accounts for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases across the country of 1.3 billion.

Shamika Ravi, an economics professor and former government advisor who has closely followed pandemic trends in India, said that India is "nowhere close" to a peak and Maharashtra must become the "focus" of the campaign against the coronavirus.

"There is no controlling Covid-19 in India without controlling the outbreak in Maharashtra," she said on Twitter.

"Given its economic significance, Maharashtra will continue to influence the spread of infection elsewhere in the country."

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai World Poor Twitter Brazil United States March From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 September 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

10 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

11 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

12 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.