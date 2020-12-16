UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Bids To Host 2027 Asian Cup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

India bids to host 2027 Asian Cup

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :India on Wednesday joined a five-nation race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent's biggest football tournament.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already officially entered the fray and an All India Football Federation (AIFF) spokesman said the country's documents would be sent to the Asian Football Confederation this week.

Iran and Uzbekistan have also said they will bid.

India has stepped up its interest in hosting international events in recent years.

It put on the 2017 under-17 men's World Cup and will host the 2022 women's Asian Cup and the 2021 under-17 women's World Cup.

India is also considering a bid for the 2032 Olympics.

AIFF president Praful Patel said the Asian Cup bid would further the country's reputation as an emerging football nation.

"We look at it positively, we look at it aggressively. I have no doubt in my mind that India as a footballing nation by 2027 should be ready to not only host it but to participate in it meaningfully," Patel told reporters.

Related Topics

India Football World Qatar Uzbekistan Women 2017 Olympics All Race Asia

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

21 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

26 minutes ago

Traffic police directed to ensure smooth traffic f ..

1 second ago

Russia reports week's minimum growth in COVID-19 c ..

3 seconds ago

Firdous immortalized and characterized chaste wome ..

5 seconds ago

CDA urged for addressing issues of markets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.