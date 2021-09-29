UrduPoint.com

India Border Policy Root Cause Of Tensions: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Wed 29th September 2021

India border policy root cause of tensions: Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday said that India forward policy and illegal encroachment upon the Chinese territory across the border considered as the root cause of tensions between the two countries.

India has long been following the forward policy and illegally encroached upon China territory across the border. This is the root cause of the tensions, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while commenting on India deployment of sophisticated weapons on China-India border along the LAC with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson said that China opposed the arms race aimed at gaining more control in the disputed areas along the border.

In the meantime, we will uphold the national territorial sovereignty, security and we will uphold the peace and stability along the border, he added.

According to media reports, India has deployed more sophisticated artillery along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh. It is said that the M-777 Howitzer Guns have been deployed on the border with China.

