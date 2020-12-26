UrduPoint.com
India Bowl Out Australia For 195 In Second Test

Sat 26th December 2020

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia were dismissed for 195 in their first innings of the second Test Saturday by an Indian team desperate to restore pride after losing the opening clash between the teams in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were all in the wickets as the hosts folded inside the first day after winning the toss and choosing to bat at the Melbourne cricket Ground.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48 on a pitch offering the bowlers both bounce and spin. Bumrah was the pick of the attack with 4-56.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

