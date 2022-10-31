UrduPoint.com

India Bridge Collapse Kills More Than 130

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Morbi, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :At least 132 people died in India when a colonial-era pedestrian bridge packed with revellers collapsed into the river below, police said Monday.

Authorities said nearly 500 people were celebrating the last day of the Diwali festival on and around the nearly 150-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi when supporting cables snapped after dark on Sunday.

CCTV footage showed the structure in the western state of Gujarat swaying -- with a few people apparently deliberately rocking it -- before it suddenly gave way.

The walkway and one fence crashed into the river, leaving the other side dangling in mid-air and hundreds of people in the water.

"I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes," said one witness who worked all night on rescue efforts, without giving his name.

"It was traumatic when a woman showed me a photo of her daughter and asked if I had rescued her. I could not tell her that her daughter had died." Another witness named Supran said the bridge was "jam-packed".

"The cables snapped and the bridge came down in a split second. People fell on each other and into the river," he told local media.

News reports showed footage of people clinging onto the twisted remains of the bridge or trying to swim to safety in the dark.

Most Indians cannot swim and another Morbi resident, Ranjanbhai Patel, said he helped pull out those who had been able to reach the banks.

"As most of the people had fallen into the river, we were not able to save them," he said.

Senior police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told AFP on Monday morning that the death toll stood at 132.

Sources said that most of the victims were women and children.

One local MP, Kalyanji Kundariya, told media he had lost 12 family members in the accident, including five children.

The bridge over the Machchhu river, a popular tourist spot, had only reopened several days earlier for the local Gujarati New Year holiday after months of repairs.

- 'No certificate' - Authorities launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with boats and divers searching the river all night and on Monday morning.

P. Dekavadiya, the head of police in Morbi, told AFP that more than 130 survivors had been rescued.

The suspension bridge, 233 metres (764 feet) long and 1.5 metres wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped from England, reports said.

The Gujarat tourist department describes the "grand suspension bridge" some 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the state's main city, Ahmedabad, as an "artistic and technological marvel".

Sandeepsinh Jhala, Morbi municipality chief officer, said that after the recent renovation the bridge had not been issued with a safety certificate.

District police have launched an enquiry against the contractor, Yadav said.

Reports said the work had been carried out by a unit of the Gujarat-based Oreva group, which describes itself as the world's largest clock manufacturer, and also makes lighting products and e-bikes. It could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring Gujarat, his home state, said that he "may rarely have experienced so much pain in my life." Moscow and New Delhi have enjoyed close relations for decades and the Kremlin said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences.

Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure including bridges are common in India.

In 2016 the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata killed at least 26 people. Five years earlier at least 32 people perished when a packed bridge collapsed in the hill resort of Darjeeling.

