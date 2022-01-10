UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Stop Kashmiris From Supporting Their Legitimate Cause: Wani

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

India cannot stop Kashmiris from supporting their legitimate cause: Wani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) : , Jan 10 (APP):Veteran rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has vehemently condemned the Indian occupation authorities' act of filing a concocted case under notorious UAPA against London and Saudi Arabia based Kashmiri rights activists Muzamil Ayub Thakur and Dr. Asif Dar.

Talking to APP here on Monday, the KIIR chief while terming the occupation authorities' act as unjustified and uncalled for said that every Kashmiri whether he/she lives in Kashmir or in any other part of the world has right to speak and support the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination and expose India's brutal suppression in the troubled region. Being strong proponents of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, he said, Thaukur and Dar have been championing the cause of Kashmir peacefully at international level and no power whatsoever can stop them from raising voice for the voiceless victims of Kashmir.

"The fact remains that India wants to choke every dissenting voice within and outside the valley", he said adding that after ruthless suppression in the valley India's racist regime was now hellbent on silencing every Kashmiri who dares to call the spade a spade and speaks against India's brutal suppression and its settler colonialism policies in Kashmir.

He said filing of FIRs against the Kashmiri civil society activists was part of the apartheid regime's nefarious game plan to completely silent Kashmir. He, however, maintained that implicating Kashmiri civil society activists in false and fabricated cases won't deter them from pursuing the cause for which Kashmiris have rendered countless sacrifices.

Urging the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter, Mr. Wani said that India was using black laws such as UAPA, PSA and other laws to suppress political dissent in the region.

The KIIR chief also voiced his grave concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in the region saying that Indian occupation forces deployed in length and breadth of the Kashmir valley were involved in heinous crimes.

The systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces, he said, constituted a serious violation of the international law for which the government of India should be held accountable.

Related Topics

India World Altaf Hussain Civil Society London Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tar ..

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

1 minute ago
 Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

15 minutes ago
 Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to ..

Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to NICVD employees

1 minute ago
 Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over ..

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information ..

1 minute ago
 Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel D ..

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As ..

Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.