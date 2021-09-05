UrduPoint.com

India Charges Late Kashmir Leader's Family Under Anti-terror Law

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

India charges late Kashmir leader's family under anti-terror law

Srinagar, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The family of a separatist icon from Indian-administered Kashmir have been charged under a sweeping anti-terrorism law for allegedly chanting anti-New Delhi slogans and wrapping his body with Pakistan's flag after he died, officials said.

Tensions in the Himalayan territory, which is disputed between India and Pakistan, have been heightened since Syed Ali Geelani died on Wednesday at the age of 92 in the main city of Srinagar.

Police in Kashmir said a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) -- which effectively allows people to be held without trial indefinitely -- was registered on Saturday against Geelani's family.

The family were accused of "raising anti-national slogans and resorting to other anti-national activities" at the influential resistance leader's home soon after his death.

They have not yet been detained by police.

His son Naseem Geelani did not deny the allegations but repeated earlier claims that police took his father's body away to be buried in the middle of the night just hours after his death, and did not allow the family to perform last rites.

Police have refuted those allegations.

"We told the visiting police officers that they had taken control of everything after my father's death and that we were mourning. We had no way of knowing who was doing what," the son told AFP on Sunday.

A video widely shared on social media showed the leader's body wrapped in a Pakistani flag before police officers took it away amid a scuffle with his family members.

Chants of "we want freedom" were heard in the background during the mayhem.

Authorities on Sunday eased a lockdown imposed to maintain calm after his death across Kashmir, allowing for limited movement. An internet and mobile phone shutdown was partially eased on Saturday.

Geelani, a popular figure in the region, spent over five decades fighting for self-determination for people in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Islamabad observed a day of national mourning after Geelani's death and funeral prayers for the leader were held across Pakistan and in Turkey.

In Srinagar, Indian troops are guarding Geelani's grave and no-one is allowed to approach it.

Anger has simmered in the territory since 2019 when New Delhi controversially revoked the region's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Residents in the Muslim-majority region say repression has intensified in the two years since the changes.

India has used the vaguely-worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

Rebel groups have been fighting Indian forces for decades, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan that controls a part of it.

Tens of thousands have died in the fighting, most civilians.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Internet Police Mobile Turkey Social Media Died Srinagar New Delhi Independence Sunday 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

56 minutes ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

56 minutes ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growi ..

Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growing Emirati arts scene

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.