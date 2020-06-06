India-China generals to meet over frontier dispute

New Delhi, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Top Chinese and Indian generals are to meet in a Himalayan outpost on Saturday in a bid to end the latest frontier showdown between the world's two most populous nations that has seen thousands of troops sent to both sides.

Ahead of the talks, here are the key points that have led to the dispute and the pitfalls as the two nations, who fought a 1962 border war and have clashed many times since, over the solution: Fist-fights and handshakes at the frontier On May 9 several Indian and Chinese troops were injured in fights with fists, stones and wooden batons in Sikkim state.

India has moved extra troops to positions opposite. The generals are to meet at a point near the face-off known as Chushul-Moldo for the highest-level talks since the fisticuffs, according to military sources.

A line out of controlExperts say that new roads on the Indian side of the line may have rankled China.