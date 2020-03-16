India closes Taj Mahal to visitors over coronavirus fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :India will close the iconic Taj Mahal to visitors from Tuesday as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry said on Monday.

"All ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted late Monday.

Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India, which has reported 114 positive cases and two deaths from the virus.