India Collapse To 327 All Out

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

India collapse to 327 all out

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :India were bowled out for 327 on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs in just under an hour and a half.

They had resumed at 272 for three after the second day was rained off.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each as India collapsed.

Brief scores: India 327 in 105.3 overs (K. Rahul 123, M. Agarwal 60, A. Rahane 48; K. Rabada 3-72, L Ngidi 6-71) Match situation: India 327 all out in the first inningsToss: India

